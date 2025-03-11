ETV Bharat / state

IGP Kashmir Directs Police To Intensify Security Measures, Monitor Anti-National Activities

Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) VK Birdi speaking at the security meeting of officers at the Police Control Room in Srinagar on Monday ( Etv Bharat )

Srinagar: A top security huddle in Kashmir on Monday directed police officers to intensify efforts against anti-national activities across the region. The security meeting of officers in the Police Control Room in Srinagar led by Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) VK Birdi on Monday focussed on evolving security threats and the need for proactive measures to counter destabilising elements for ensuring peace.

An official spokesperson said that the top police officer urged officers to intensify area domination exercises and night patrolling in vulnerable areas to fortify the security grid. “The meeting began with updates from the district officers on recent security trends, highlighting the importance of maintaining stability and readiness across the Kashmir Zone. The officers gave presentations outlining the evolving security landscape,” he added.

Birdi stressed the importance of closely monitoring anti-national activities and reinforcing territorial control across all districts. He insisted on improving policing at the Police Station and Sub-Divisional levels, particularly in record building and investigations.

“He called for high-quality investigations and stressed the importance of consistent follow-up at the trial level,” the official added. IGP Birdi also highlighted the importance of building better public relations and prioritising people-sensitive policing.