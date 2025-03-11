IGP Kashmir Directs Police To Intensify Security Measures, Monitor Anti-National Activities

Srinagar: A top security huddle in Kashmir on Monday directed police officers to intensify efforts against anti-national activities across the region. The security meeting of officers in the Police Control Room in Srinagar led by Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) VK Birdi on Monday focussed on evolving security threats and the need for proactive measures to counter destabilising elements for ensuring peace.
An official spokesperson said that the top police officer urged officers to intensify area domination exercises and night patrolling in vulnerable areas to fortify the security grid. “The meeting began with updates from the district officers on recent security trends, highlighting the importance of maintaining stability and readiness across the Kashmir Zone. The officers gave presentations outlining the evolving security landscape,” he added.
Birdi stressed the importance of closely monitoring anti-national activities and reinforcing territorial control across all districts. He insisted on improving policing at the Police Station and Sub-Divisional levels, particularly in record building and investigations.
“He called for high-quality investigations and stressed the importance of consistent follow-up at the trial level,” the official added. IGP Birdi also highlighted the importance of building better public relations and prioritising people-sensitive policing.
He identified public grievances as a top priority alongside operational duties and crime-related responsibilities. The IGP Kashmir commended the officers for their dedication and reiterated the collective responsibility to safeguard the region, he added.
Birdi directed all officers to submit follow-up action reports within a specified timeframe to ensure the effective implementation of the strategies discussed.
