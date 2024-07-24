IGP Kashmir Chairs Joint Security Review Meeting at Nunwan Base Camp In Pahalgam

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): In the midst of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, IGP Kashmir, V.K. Birdi, convened a Joint Security Review Meeting at Nunwan Base Camp, Pahalgam. The meeting was attended by a range of stakeholders, including Police officers, Army, CAPF forces, NDRF, SDRF, MRT, Base Camp directors, Security, Traffic, Fire Services, and intelligence agencies, officials said.

IGP Kashmir directed all security agencies to work in close coordination to ensure a safe and secure Amarnath Yatra. Emphasising the importance of collective effort and coordination, he stressed the need to prevent any potential threats, address emerging challenges, and ensure the safety of pilgrims. During the meeting, IGP Kashmir reviewed the current security scenario and discussed measures to ensure a secure environment for Yatris, tourists, and locals alike. The meeting also focused on strategies to counter terrorism and maintain law and order in the Pahalgam axis.

The meeting was attended by GOC Victor Force, Balbir Singh, IG CRPF, G.K. Verma, PYO DIG, Sujit Kumar, DIG SKR Javed Matoo, DIG CRPF Shri Deswal, SSP Anantnag, Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, SSP Kulgam; and Commandants of CRPF, ITBP and BSF. The review meeting underscored the commitment of all stakeholders to ensure the safety and security of the Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims.