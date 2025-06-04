Ignoring Municipality Diktat, Abanindranath Tagore's Residence Razed In Santiniketan

Bolpur: Disregarding a ban imposed by the Bolpur municipality, the house of renowned artist Abanindranath Tagore was completely demolished in Santiniketan.

Notably, as soon as the demolition process took off, the Bolpur municipality had stopped it. A notice in this regard still hangs on the outer gate. But, the house has now been completely demolished, triggering anger among local residents.

Abanindranath was Rabindranath Tagore's nephew and was the second Chancellor of Visva-Bharati. His son Alokendranath Tagore built the house in Santiniketan and named the area after his father 'Abanpalli'. It is this house named 'Avas', replete with memories, that was demolished.

In this context, Bolpur Municipality chairperson Parna Ghosh said, "We had stopped the demolition at that time itself. Then I heard that the structure was demolished. We will investigate and see who did this."

Abanindranath had spent the last days of his life in 'Avas'. Later, his grandson Amitendranath Tagore also lived here. Rabindranath Tagore was the first Acharya of Visva-Bharati as its founder and after his death in 1941, Abanindranath became the Acharya of Visva-Bharati in 1942. At that time, Visva-Bharati had not become a Central university.

Abanandranath is commonly known as 'Aban Thakur' to the people of Santiniketan. He is the creator of timeless books like Shakuntala, Rajkahini, Khirer Putul, Bharat Shilpa and Nalaka that narrate stories through painting.

Senior ashramik Subodh Mitra regretted, "This house is intertwined with the memories of Abanindranath Tagore. The fact that this house has been demolished is heartbreaking".

Another ashramik Aparna Sen Mohapatra said, "Many memories of Santiniketan are being erased in this way. Abanindranath Tagore's house has no value today. The price of land for land mafias is much higher than the memories associated with the house. This is nothing new. The quarters of Debi Choudhurani opposite Ananda Pathshala in Visva-Bharati were also razed to the ground at one time."

Maharishi Debendranath Tagore's elder brother is Girindranath Tagore. His son Gunendranath Tagore and wife Soudamini Tagore's younger son is Abanindranath. There are many writings and histories about his association with Santiniketan and his proximity to Rabindranath Tagore.

Notably, the wrongdoings of land mafias in Bolpur-Santiniketan for the past two decades are nothing new. Allegations have surfaced of encroachments being made on Kopai riverbed and luxurious housing, resorts, restaurants, multi-storey buildings, hotels and lodges being built by encroaching tribal lands. Despite these allegations, the administration has remained silent.