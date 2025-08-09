ETV Bharat / state

NCP(SP) Leader Sharad Pawar Says He Ignored Middlemen Who Assured To Rig Elections

Nagpur: Following the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' allegations that the Election Commission of India and the Bharatiya Janata Party had compromised the electoral process in serveral state assembly elections and 2024 gneneral elections, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) President Sharad Pawar shared a significant revelation during a press conference on Saturday in Nagpur.

Pawar recalled that months before the assembly elections in Maharashtra, two unidentified individuals approached him in Delhi, claiming they could guarantee victories in 160 out of the state's 288 assembly seats. At the time, Pawar said he was both surprised and sceptical, especially since he trusted the integrity of the Election Commission.

Pawar said that he chose not to engage with those individuals further and instead arranged for them to present their proposal to Rahul Gandhi. "After the meeting, both of us agreed to reject this route, deciding not to rely on external assurances or any shortcuts," Pawar told reporters. Instead, he added that they committed to taking their message directly to the voters and accepting the verdict of the people, trusting their belief in democratic principles and the electoral process.

On August 7, Rahul Gandhi made several shocking research-based revelations related to 'vote theft' in one particular assembly seat, Mahadevapura, which falls under the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha seat in Congress-ruled Karnataka.

"The ECI should look into it," said Pawar on 'vote chori' allegations and added that the Opposition should have been "more careful" before the Maharashtra polls.