'Ignored By My Daughter, So I Stepped In': Uttar Pradesh Woman Who Eloped With To-be Son-in-law

Aligarh: In a dramatic turn of events in the elopement of a middle-aged woman with her daughter's fiance days ahead of the wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, the woman has claimed that her daughter ignoring her to-be son-in-law drew her close to the latter.

The unlikely couple turned up at the Dadon police station on Friday days after they eloped a week ahead of her daughter's wedding. According to the woman's husband, she also took Rs 3 lakh in cash and Rs 5 lakh in jewelry saved for the wedding, with her.

Uttar Pradesh Elopes With Daughter's Fiance (ETV Bharat)

Area Officer Iglas, Mahesh Kumar, said that the woman hailing from Manoharpur Kayastha area of Madrak police station area, told them that she is going with her daughter's fiance of her own free will.

“After completing all the legal procedures, she has been handed over to her lover and his family. Medical examination of the woman has also been done,” Kumar said.

Ignored By Daughter, Close To Mother

It is learnt that the woman told police that her conversation with her to-be son-in-law did not start at once. She told police that her daughter did not talk to her fiance and ignored him calling him mad after which she started talking to Rahul “to handle the situation”, which later turned into love.

'He Gave Me Mental Support

After the couple turned up at the police station on Friday, they were counseled by the police at the family counselling centre the whole day on Friday. However, the woman remained firm on her decision to spend the rest of her life with the fiance of her daughter.

According to the police, the woman said that her daughter's fiance gave her mental support and she wants to spend her life with him.

“She was also counseled about the future of her children at the One Stop Centre, but she clearly said that she cannot think of anything beyond the troubles she has faced in her life. Now she only wants her lover's company,” a police official said.

'Dead For Us, We Want Jewelry And Cash Back'

The woman's husband said, “It does not matter to me where she goes, but she must return the jewellery and cash”. As for the woman's daughter, she said that she considered her mother dead. “Now I do not want to have any relationship with her”.

The woman eloped with her daughter's fiance ten days ahead of the wedding scheduled to be held on April 16. The family had also filed a missing complaint in Madrak and Dadon police stations.