IFS Officer Battling Depression Ends Life By Jumping From Building In Delhi's Chanakyapuri

New Delhi: A 2011-batch Indian Foreign Services officer ended his life by jumping from the fourth floor of a residential building in the Chanakyapuri area here on Friday, and no foul play is suspected, police said.

According to police, the officer -- Jitendra Rawat, 42 -- is survived by his wife, two sons, aged eight and 13 years, mother and father. He was a director at the Overseas Employments and Protectorate General of Emigrants in the Ministry of External Affairs, they said. He has also served at the Indian embassies in Belgium, Myanmar and Japan.

A senior police officer said Rawat, a native of Dehradun in Uttarakhand, was undergoing treatment for depression. His 70-year-old mother was staying with him in his house at the MEA Residential Complex near the Bangladesh High Commission.

"He was staying on the first floor. At around 6 am on Friday, he went to the fourth floor of the building and jumped. We have not recovered any suicide note from the spot," the officer said. Police received a PCR call about the incident at 6.20 am from the security guard of the residential complex. The officer was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police said they would talk to Rawat's family members and neighbours to ascertain the reason that forced him to take such an extreme step. Rawat got married in 2009, and his wife and children are staying in Dehradun, police said. "Rawat's body was handed over to the family at 4.30 pm after the postmortem at the RML Hospital," another police officer said, adding that the family members were living in Dehradun because his children were studying there.

"The officer had no family dispute and had been battling depression since he came back from his posting in Belgium 10 months ago. Rawat has been residing in Delhi since then," the officer said. Rawat's father is a retired government official and was staying with his daughter-in-law and grandchildren in Dehradun.

Police also said that when Rawat was posted in Belgium, his wife was with him there. A witness said he was outside the building complex when he heard a loud noise. "We rushed inside and saw the officer's body lying on the ground," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs said one of its officers, who was working at its headquarters in Delhi, "passed away" on Friday morning but did not reveal his name. The ministry said it was providing all possible assistance to the deceased's family members and was in touch with the Delhi Police.

"The ministry stands with the family in this hour of grief and difficulty. Further details are not being released bearing in mind the need to respect the family's privacy in this time of bereavement," the ministry said.