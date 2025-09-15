ETV Bharat / state

‘If There Is Illegality Found, Then The Entire Process Could Be Set Aside’, SC On Bihar SIR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said if any illegality is found in the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in poll-bound Bihar, then the entire process could be set aside.

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said it was presuming the Election Commission of India (ECI), being a constitutional authority, was following the law during the SIR in Bihar.

The bench also made it clear that it can't stop the Election Commission of India from conducting a similar exercise for revision of electoral rolls across the country.

Petitioners Express Apprehension On SIR For All States

During the hearing, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the ECI, urged the bench to allow the poll body to complete the entire exercise, and after its completion, the court would be able to assess the exercise better. “To have an actual assessment of how many persons were left out and then evolve a mechanism of what has to be done…”, noted the bench.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing one of the petitioners, argued that the ECI is moving ahead in connection with the SIR as far as other states are concerned and on September 10, a meeting was conducted for all the states. Sankaranarayanan said there is no question of proceeding with other states and establishing fait accompli.

The bench observed how the court can stop the Election Commission of India from conducting a similar exercise in other parts of the country. “Once this suspense period is over. How many have been issued notice? How many of them have responded? How many of them have come forward for adjudication of their claims…”, noted the bench.

If The Bihar SIR Methodology Is Illegal, It Will Be Struck Down

Advocate Vrinda Grover, representing one of the petitioners, contended that November 22 is the date on which the Bihar assembly must be in place and if the law says that the last date for nomination is when the electoral roll has to be frozen, and the ECI’s manual is inconsistent with the statute. The bench suggested hearing the matter in the middle of October.

Grover said, "Why should I, as a citizen residing in Bihar, be denied the opportunity to vote in this election because an illegal methodology has been adopted?" Justice Kant said if any methodology is illegal, the court will strike it down and added, “We will definitely interfere…”. Senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing one of the petitioners, sought an early for a detailed hearing on the matter. “Wherever they are proposing to start the process and meanwhile, whatever judgment we deliver here that will of course apply…”, said Justice Kant.

The bench said it can fix October 7 for hearing final arguments on the validity of Bihar SIR and declined to offer any "piecemeal opinion" on the exercise.