"If Public Want to Bid Farewell to Me, I Am Ready...," Says Congress' Kamal Nath in Chhindwara

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath has once again hit the headlines, but this time about retiring from politics, saying if the public wants to bid farewell, then he is ready.

The senior Congress leader made the remark while addressing a program at Chand Block in Chaurai Assembly Constituency in his stronghold Chhindwara district on Wednesday.

"You (public) gave me love and trust for so many years. If you (public) want to bid farewell to Kamal Nath, then it is your choice, I am ready to bid farewell. I don't want to impose myself, this is a matter of your (public) decision," he said.

On Wednesday, Kamal Nath attended a programme in the Harrai block of the Amarwada assembly in the district, where he targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Ayodhya Ram Mandir. "Does the BJP have the lease (patta) of Ram temple? It is not right to do politics in the name of Ram Temple. The Ram temple is built with your (public) money, it is not right to bring Lord Ram into politics," the Congress leader said.

Earlier, a day before Kamal Nath reached here in Chhindwara, he put a full stop to speculation made about him regarding switching sides to the BJP, saying, "Have you ever heard this from my mouth? Is there any indication? Nothing."

When Kamal Nath was asked about joining the saffron party, he said, "You (media) are saying this, and no one else is saying it. Have you ever heard this from my mouth? Is there any indication? Nothing. You (media) run this news (about switching sides), and then ask me about it. First, you (media) should refute it."

Recently, Nath has been in the headlines over speculations that he may join the BJP, but as of now, there is no sign of him switching sides to the saffron party.