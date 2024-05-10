'If Pak Has Atom Bomb, We Have PM Modi': BJP leader Tejasvi Surya Reacts on Aiyar's Remark

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) chief and Bengaluru South MP Tejashwi Surya on Friday launched a blistering attack on Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for his remarks on India's relations with Pakistan.

Mani Shankar Aiyar during an interview triggered a controversy by saying that India should give respect to Pakistan as it has an atom bomb.

"Aiyar should not threaten us with Pakistan's atom bomb; if they have an atom bomb, then we have Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Surya said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

Surya further said that when every leader of the country was opposing the partition of India, at that time, the biggest leader of Congress, Jawaharlal Nehru, was busy creating Pakistan along with Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Coming down heavily at Congress, the BJP MP further said even in Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav are busy only saving the seats of their families.

"Gandhi won't be able to fight Smriti Irani, therefore, he chose to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Rae Bareli constituency," quipped the Lok Sabha member.

Praising the Bharatiya Janata Party, Surya said the saffron party will have a historic victory in the entire country including South India.

He further said that a historical record of employment has been created in the country in the last 10 years. "Urban unemployment has reduced from six per cent to three per cent and unemployment is currently the lowest in the history of independent India," claimed the BJP leader.

Manish Dixit, Uttar Pradesh media in-charge of BJP, and co-media in-charge Himanshu Dubey, Uttar Pradesh president of the BJYM Pranshu Dutt Dwivedi were present on the occasion.