'If Only They Had Worn Life Jackets': Captain Shubhash More On Mumbai Boat Tragedy

Mumbai: The boat accident, which claimed at least 13 lives on Wednesday, sparked major safety concerns for the passengers travelling from Mumbai to various destinations like Elephanta, Mandwa, and Alibaug using the ferry.

Captain Subhash More of the boat ‘Al Mariam,’ one of the eyewitnesses of the accident, claimed that most of the passengers were without safety jackets, which he said were mandatory in such boats.

“Passengers are repeatedly informed about safety, but they often ignore it,” he said. “If they had worn life jackets, many lives could have been saved.”

More also claimed that passengers usually refuse to wear life jackets, citing various reasons. “Our clothes are new and will get dirty,” he said, citing some of the passengers.