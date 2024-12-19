ETV Bharat / state

'If Only They Had Worn Life Jackets': Captain Shubhash More On Mumbai Boat Tragedy

The captain of the boat ‘Al Mariam,’ who witnessed the accident, claimed that most of the passengers were without safety jackets.

'If Only They Had Worn Life Jackets': Captain Shubhash More On Mumbai Boat Tragedy
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

Mumbai: The boat accident, which claimed at least 13 lives on Wednesday, sparked major safety concerns for the passengers travelling from Mumbai to various destinations like Elephanta, Mandwa, and Alibaug using the ferry.

Captain Subhash More of the boat ‘Al Mariam,’ one of the eyewitnesses of the accident, claimed that most of the passengers were without safety jackets, which he said were mandatory in such boats.

“Passengers are repeatedly informed about safety, but they often ignore it,” he said. “If they had worn life jackets, many lives could have been saved.”

More also claimed that passengers usually refuse to wear life jackets, citing various reasons. “Our clothes are new and will get dirty,” he said, citing some of the passengers.

A day after the ferry-Navy craft collision off the Mumbai coast, authorities on Thursday made life jackets mandatory for all people taking boat rides from the Gateway of India.

Thirteen persons, including a Navy employee and two contractual naval employees, were killed, and nearly 100 were rescued after the Navy craft carrying out engine trials dashed against the passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal' on Wednesday afternoon. The ferry was carrying more than 100 passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island.

The government announced exgratia for the relatives of the deceased and said it will bear all expenses of the injured for treatment.

