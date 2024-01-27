"If Nitish switches sides again, his image will...": Congress' Tariq Anwar on Bihar politics

New Delhi: Amid the speculations that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will possibly cross over to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) again, Congress leader Tariq Anwar said that Nitish has already changed sides twice and if he does so for the third time then his image in the eyes of the people of Bihar will be destroyed. Tariq Anwar told ANI that if Nitish switches sides again, there will be a loss to the opposition alliance and no one can deny it.

"The political instability that is arising in Bihar is being created by BJP itself because they are very worried about the INDIA bloc. I still feel that Nitish Kumar will not take any such step which will tarnish the image of him and his party. He has already changed sides twice and if he does so for the third time then his image in the eyes of the people of Bihar will be destroyed," he said.

"There will be a loss, no one can deny it, but there are other parties in the alliance. If this happens then everyone will face it together," he said.Congress leader further said that when Nitish left the BJP-NDA alliance in August 2022, he made some serious allegations against the party.

"We don't think that he (Nitish Kumar) will go to NDA now because when he left BJP, he said that it is a communal party, which wants to end brotherhood in the country, it wants to end Democracy. After all these serious allegations, I don't think he will go there again," Anwar said.

Several NDA leaders including former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi have indicated an alliance breakdown between JD(U)-RJD.The BJP has called a state executive meeting which is likely to be held on January 27 and 28. Nitish Kumar, after parting ways with the BJP in 2022, took the initiative of uniting all opposition forces to jointly take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party in the national election.

He hosted the first meeting of opposition parties in Patna, and it was widely believed that he would eventually be the coalition's Convenor.It all started when former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD President Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya took a swipe at RJD's ruling ally, JDU, on social media platform X posting that while the 'socialist party' (JDU) styles itself as progressive, its ideology shifts with the changing wind patterns, a statement which triggered cracks within the ruling alliance.