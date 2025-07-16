If J&K Lt Governor Is Really Sad Over Pahalgam, Then He Should Resign: Owaisi

Nanded: President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Musalimeen Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday came down on Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha stating if he has admitted to security lapses for the attack on tourists at Pahalgam and took full responsibility for it, then he should resign.

"If the Lt Governor is really sad about the incident, then he should resign," Owaisi said. He also took on the Central Government for being unable to identify the perpetrators. He said his party would rape up the issue in the upcoming session of the Parliament. "We will seek answers on how the terrorists reached Pahalgam without being detected," he said while alleging security lapses as the cause of the attack that shook the nation.

Owaisi said Sinha will complete his term soon and it is unsure whether he will be given an extension. "But since he claims security lapses as the cause of the attack, then he should resign," he said. On Bihar elections, Owaisi said rumours are being spread through media in the state that people from Myanmar, Nepal and Bangladesh are settled there.

"Around 60 to 70 per cent of the youth of Bihar's Simanchal go abroad for work. Birth certificates are being sought from those whose names are not in the voter list," he said, adding people are having a tough time arranging documents sought by the Election Commission. Owaisi said the Bihar president of AIMIM, Akhtarul Iman is one of the petitioners in the case that challenges SIR in Bihar.

"The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to consider Aadhaar card, Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC), and ration card as proof for voter registration in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar. The ECI should provide us the contacts of the Booth Level Officers and the members of our party will ask them about where did they find people from Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar," he said.