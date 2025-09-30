'If I’m To Pay, Let It Be Me. Spare My Cadres': TVK Chief Vijay Breaks Silence On Karur Tragedy, Blames Stalin
Vijay expressed grief over the loss of life, defended his party’s conduct, and appealed to the state government not to target grassroots volunteers.
Published : September 30, 2025 at 5:23 PM IST
Chennai: TVK president Vijay on Monday broke his silence over the deadly stampede at a party rally in Karur last Saturday that killed 41 people and injured more than a hundred.
In a recorded message released from Chennai, Vijay expressed grief over the loss of life, defended his party’s conduct, and appealed to the state government not to target grassroots volunteers while investigations proceed.
“I have never faced such a painful situation in my life,” Vijay said. “I am filled with pain and nothing else. The only reason people come to our rallies is their love and affection. Above all, I have always thought about the safety of the people when planning these events.” He reiterated that the party had chosen the rally site and obtained permissions with safety in mind.
Vijay acknowledged the scale of the tragedy and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. He faced criticism for leaving Karur the night of the incident and for not returning in the days that followed. He told supporters that his absence was meant to avoid further unrest. “How could I leave that town when so many people were affected? But if I go there again, some other incidents may happen. That’s why I didn’t go,” he said, promising to meet victims “as soon as possible.”
The leader defended his party’s conduct, arguing that TVK had confined its activities to the allotted area and had not acted negligently. “We campaigned only in the place allotted to us. TVK did not do anything else wrong in Karur,” he said, while noting that several party workers and online supporters have been named in police complaints filed in the aftermath.
In an emotionally-charged overtone, Vijay said, “Chief Minister sir, if you are angry with me, take revenge on me. Don’t lay a hand on the volunteers,” he declared, taking responsibility personally while asking that party cadres be spared punitive action.
He added that his political work would continue: “I will be at my house or party office. My political journey will continue stronger and bolder. It will not stop here.”
The Karur incident has ignited nationwide outrage, prompted intensive police action, and sparked a heated debate over crowd management, political responsibility and accountability. Vijay thanked rival leaders and allies who expressed solidarity in the wake of the tragedy, and urged the public to wait for the full facts to emerge: “People know the whole truth. They are watching everything.”
As investigations proceed and families await answers, Vijay’s pledge to shoulder the blame and shield his workers frames the next chapter of a political crisis that raises difficult questions about event security, leadership responsibility and the cost of mass political mobilisation.
Read more