'If I’m To Pay, Let It Be Me. Spare My Cadres': TVK Chief Vijay Breaks Silence On Karur Tragedy, Blames Stalin

Chennai: TVK president Vijay on Monday broke his silence over the deadly stampede at a party rally in Karur last Saturday that killed 41 people and injured more than a hundred.

In a recorded message released from Chennai, Vijay expressed grief over the loss of life, defended his party’s conduct, and appealed to the state government not to target grassroots volunteers while investigations proceed.

“I have never faced such a painful situation in my life,” Vijay said. “I am filled with pain and nothing else. The only reason people come to our rallies is their love and affection. Above all, I have always thought about the safety of the people when planning these events.” He reiterated that the party had chosen the rally site and obtained permissions with safety in mind.

Vijay acknowledged the scale of the tragedy and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. He faced criticism for leaving Karur the night of the incident and for not returning in the days that followed. He told supporters that his absence was meant to avoid further unrest. “How could I leave that town when so many people were affected? But if I go there again, some other incidents may happen. That’s why I didn’t go,” he said, promising to meet victims “as soon as possible.”

The leader defended his party’s conduct, arguing that TVK had confined its activities to the allotted area and had not acted negligently. “We campaigned only in the place allotted to us. TVK did not do anything else wrong in Karur,” he said, while noting that several party workers and online supporters have been named in police complaints filed in the aftermath.