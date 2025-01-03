‘If I'll Be Allowed To Fulfil My Duties’: Mirwaiz Umar Leads Jamia Masjid Srinagar's Friday Congregation After A Month

Srinagar: Hurriyat leader and chief cleric of the Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was on Friday allowed to offer prayers at the grand mosque after a month, Anjuman Auqaf, the mosque's managing body, said.

The body said its president, Mirwaiz Mohammad Umar Farooq, was allowed by the authorities to offer Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar today for the first time since his last prayers at the mosque on November 29 last year.

The Anjuman also said that the authorities informed them about their decision this afternoon. Meanwhile, Mirwaiz announced on X, that he was allowed to attend Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid today.

"Alhamdulillah! I was allowed by the authorities to attend the Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid and address the faithful after a gap of one month. As the Mirwaiz, it is my duty to utilise this pulpit to call attention to issues that affect our society—be they of a religious, political, social, or economic nature—and guide the light of Islamic teachings, values, and moral principles. Every Friday, we are left wondering whether I will be allowed to fulfil my responsibilities," he said.

He further said, "This uncertainty is not just for me—it affects the entire community, which for generations has looked to this pulpit for guidance on matters of faith and issues and challenges faced by them. I sincerely hope that from now onwards, the approach of creating hurdles and imposing restrictions will cease, and I will be uninterruptedly allowed to do my job."

Mirwaiz's Friday Sermon

Addressing the Friday congregation, he said, “As I stand before you on this sacred pulpit of Jamia Masjid, it is a moment of sadness, as the uncertainty surrounding my presence here continues to weigh heavily upon me and all of us as a community.”

“It is very disturbing that every Friday, we are left wondering whether I will be allowed to fulfil my responsibilities as the Mirwaiz of Kashmir. This uncertainty is not just about me—it affects our entire community, which looks to this pulpit for guidance on matters of faith and issues and challenges facing them,” he noted.

Directing at the authorities, Mirwaiz said they must understand that the concept of Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid is not merely about the physical act of offering prayers. “As the Mirwaiz, seen as Naib-e-Rasool (SAW), it is my duty to utilise this pulpit to call attention to issues that affect our society—be they of a religious, political, social, or economic nature—and guide the light of Islamic teachings, values, and moral principles.”

“When I speak about the shortcomings in governance or highlight the grievances of the people, it is not to provoke or create problems. Just as I call upon people to improve as humans, I also see it as my duty to urge the authorities to reflect, improve, and address these issues,” he added.

"The government must understand that silencing voices or confining me to my home will not resolve the challenges we face. Instead, it is through dialogue and a willingness to accommodate diverse views that we can move forward as a society,” Mirwaiz emphasised.

“I sincerely hope that from this day forward, this approach of creating hurdles and imposing restrictions will cease, and I will be uninterruptedly allowed to fulfil my responsibilities,” he concluded.