If Himachal Government Is Behind Minority Boycott, Its Right To Be In Power Could Be Questioned Warns TS Singh Deo

Raipur: Former Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and senior Congress leader T.S. Singh Deo on Wednesday sounded critical of his party which is in power in Himachal Pradesh, slamming the government's instructions to all the street vendors and food establishments to prominently display the names of owners, proprietors and staff members. During an interaction with IANS, Deo said that he disagreed with the decision taken by the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government in Himachal Pradesh.

"I do not agree with the Himachal government's decision. I saw a video on social media showing crosses being marked above the shutters of minority-owned shops, indicating a boycott. This is condemnable, and if the Himachal government is doing this, questions will arise about whether it deserves to remain in power," Deo told IANS. The move, seen as following in the footsteps of the Yogi Adityanath government, is aimed at bringing cleanliness and hygiene to the food outlets.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also mandated the display of the names of eatery shop owners, managers, and proprietors outside their food centres. Installation of CCTVs in hotels and restaurants has also been made mandatory. Himachal Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh, briefing the media on Wednesday, said that the state government has made a decision similar to that of Uttar Pradesh to ensure that people have access to clean and hygienic food.

On Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government's instructions to put name plates outside shops, Deo slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying it has no issues left with and therefore, the party is latching in on to the 'Hindu-Muslim' matter."The BJP has been gradually able to up its seat count based on the 'Hindu-Muslim' matter and the Babri Masjid issue. The party believes this is the only formula it is left with to attain power," Deo told IANS.

Further criticising the BJP, the Congress leader said the party is unable to believe that it can come to power even after the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi."The BJP cannot come to power unless it plays up the Hindu-Muslim card," Deo said. The former Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister said that in the regional pockets, the BJP has been facing the "minority versus majority" factor."... and these minorities include not just Muslims, but also Christians and members of other sections of the society," Deo concluded.

Read More