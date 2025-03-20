ETV Bharat / state

If Falsehoods Are Turned Into Truth, They Will Boomerang: Uddhav Warns Bjp Over Salian Case

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday cautioned the BJP that if it wants to project untrue things as facts, then it will backfire, as the ruling party members targeted his son Aaditya over Disha Salian’s death.

Talking to reporters at Vidhan Bhavan, he vehemently rejected any links between Aaditya and Salian’s death and said there was no substance in the allegations.

“I was surprised how come this (Salian) issue was not raised in the last 2-3 sessions. There is nothing new in it as this issue has been raised repeatedly in the House in the past.

“There is no substance in this issue. But if politics is being done in such a bad way then it will hurt everyone. I want to tell these people that if you want to turn falsehoods into truth, then it will also boomerang on you,” Thackeray said.

On Thursday, the ruling party members targeted Thackeray over Salian’s death, both inside and outside the state legislature.

Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian, former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said on Wednesday that he had moved the Bombay High Court seeking a fresh probe into the “mysterious” circumstances under which his daughter was found dead in June 2020.

He urged the HC to order the registration of a First Information Report against Aaditya Thackeray and transfer the probe to the CBI.