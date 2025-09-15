ETV Bharat / state

If Cricket With Pakistan Is Fine, Why Can't Sikh Devotees Visit Kartarpur Sahib: Punjab CM Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked the Centre if cricket with Pakistan is fine, then why can't Sikh devotees go to Kartarpur Sahib?

The Centre has refused to allow the pilgrimage to Pakistan on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak in November this year, citing security reasons. A letter to this effect has been communicated to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Mann, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and SGPC questioned the rationale behind the decision. "If a cricket match can be allowed between the two nations, why should devotees from Punjab be denied the pilgrimage to Kartarpur Sahib? It has to be one way, either allow all engagements with Pakistan or bar everything," Mann said in a press conference.

Taking a jibe at Jay Shah, the ICC president and son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said the Centre allowed the cricket match to happen at the Asia Cup and at the same time refused to allow Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur, citing deteriorating bilateral relations following Operation Sindoor.