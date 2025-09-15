If Cricket With Pakistan Is Fine, Why Can't Sikh Devotees Visit Kartarpur Sahib: Punjab CM Mann
Demanding normalisation of pilgrimage and allowing Sikh jathas to pay obeisance at their most-respected shrines, he said he will write a letter to the Centre.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 7:47 PM IST|
Updated : September 15, 2025 at 7:54 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked the Centre if cricket with Pakistan is fine, then why can't Sikh devotees go to Kartarpur Sahib?
The Centre has refused to allow the pilgrimage to Pakistan on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak in November this year, citing security reasons. A letter to this effect has been communicated to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).
Mann, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and SGPC questioned the rationale behind the decision. "If a cricket match can be allowed between the two nations, why should devotees from Punjab be denied the pilgrimage to Kartarpur Sahib? It has to be one way, either allow all engagements with Pakistan or bar everything," Mann said in a press conference.
Taking a jibe at Jay Shah, the ICC president and son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said the Centre allowed the cricket match to happen at the Asia Cup and at the same time refused to allow Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur, citing deteriorating bilateral relations following Operation Sindoor.
ਅਹਿਮ ਪ੍ਰੈੱਸ ਕਾਨਫਰੰਸ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਤੋਂ LIVE— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 15, 2025
महत्वपूर्ण प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस चंडीगढ़ से LIVE https://t.co/OCXjrdjoak
Demanding the normalisation of pilgrimage and allowing Sikh jathas to pay obeisance at their most respected shrines in Kartarpur and Nankana Sahibs, Mann said he will write a letter to the Centre on the matter. "While trades from Gujarat and Mumbai ports are being allowed to Karachi, why are the same stopped through Wagah? Now they have not permitted the Kartarpur pilgrimage. This exposes the BJP's anti-Punjab and anti-Punjabi mindset. It might have been born out of the resistance by Punjab farmers to the three farm laws, which had to be taken back," Mann added.
Mann said Punjabis follow their own path and won't act on the Centre's instruction. "If Punjabis did not follow their own path, you (Modi) would not have been the Prime Minister of a free country today. Shaheed Bhagat Singh gave us freedom by following his own path. We follow the path shown by our gurus," he added.
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal urged the Union Home Minister to reconsider the decision. "I request the Union Home Minister @AmitShah Ji to review the orders issued to the state governments regarding not accepting applications for Jathas for the visit to Shri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on the sacred occasion of the Prakash Purab of Dhan Dhan Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji in November this year," he posted on X.
ਮੈਂ ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮੰਤਰੀ @AmitShah ਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਬੇਨਤੀ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਇਸ ਸਾਲ ਨਵੰਬਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਧੰਨ ਧੰਨ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਪੁਰਬ ਦੇ ਪਵਿੱਤਰ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਦੇ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਨਨਕਾਣਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦੀ ਯਾਤਰਾ ਲਈ ਜਥਿਆਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਅਰਜ਼ੀਆਂ ਨਾ ਲੈਣ ਸਬੰਧੀ ਰਾਜ ਸਰਕਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤੇ ਆਦੇਸ਼ ਦੀ ਮੁੜ ਸਮੀਖਿਆ ਕਰਨ ।— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) September 15, 2025
ਸਿੱਖ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਲੂ ਇਸ… pic.twitter.com/FPwaSwEiOC
Condemning the Centre's decision, SGPC said it is an insult to the religious sentiments of Sikhs. "When relations between India and Pakistan can be established over a cricket match, then why are devotees not being allowed to visit their holy places?" it asked.
