IEWG Meets For First Time To Analyse Telangana Caste Survey

Independent Expert Working Group recorded its appreciation of the rigorous and scientific method of the survey.

By PTI

Published : Mar 21, 2025, 6:39 AM IST

Hyderabad: The Independent Expert Working Group (IEWG) established by the Government of Telangana to study, analyse and interpret the state’s caste survey convened its first meeting on Thursday.

The expert group met at the MCR HRD Institute in Hyderabad, presided over by chairman justice (retired) Sudarshan Reddy, and attended by vice chairman Kancha Ilaiah, convenor Praveen Chakravarthy among others.

“A detailed presentation of the survey methodology and preliminary findings were presented to the expert group by A Durishetty, collector, Hyderabad,” said a press release. The expert group recorded its appreciation of the rigorous and scientific method in which the survey was undertaken.

Various analytical and econometric frameworks were discussed and formulated for further analysis of the survey data, according to the press release. Sub-groups will be created within the expert group for different domains for analysis. The group will reconvene on April 7, 2025, to consolidate all inputs of the sub-groups, it added.

