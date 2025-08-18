ETV Bharat / state

Cop Killed, 3 Injured As IED Planted By Naxalites Explodes In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

A police jawan was killed and three other personnel were injured as an IED planted by Naxalites exploded in Bijapur.

Representational Image (IANS)
By PTI

Published : August 18, 2025 at 10:08 AM IST

1 Min Read

Bijapur: A jawan of the Chhattisgarh police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was killed and three other personnel were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Bijapur district on Monday, officials said.

The explosion occurred in the morning in the Indravati National Park area when a team of DRG, a unit of the state police, was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior official said. DRG jawan Dinesh Nag was killed in the blast and three other personnel suffered injuries, he said.

The injured personnel were administered preliminary treatment and are being evacuated from the forest, the police official said. Details of the operation, which was launched on Sunday, will be shared later, he added.

