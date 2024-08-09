ETV Bharat / state

IED Found In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam; Traffic Halted

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 9, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

The IED was found concealed in a pressure cooker on a road in the Balsoo area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday morning. While traffic along the road was halted as a precautionary measure, a Bomb Disposal Squad was rushed to the spot to defuse the IED.

Security forces during the search operation of the IED in Jammu and Kashmir
Security forces during the search operation of the IED in Jammu and Kashmir (ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): An improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered on a road in the Balsoo area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday morning, officials said.

The IED, concealed in a pressure cooker, was detected by security forces early in the day. Authorities halted traffic on the Balsoo-Parigam road as a bomb disposal squad was dispatched to the scene, an official added.

Notably, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is currently on a two-day visit to the region with his team to assess the situation ahead of the much-delayed assembly elections. The team met with the Chief Secretary and top police officials in Srinagar today and will hold a detailed meeting with enforcement agencies followed by a press conference in Jammu.

In another militancy related incident reported from Jammu and Kashmir, security forces on August 1 claimed to have achieved a major success by busting a hideout of militants in Kalakot area of Rajouri district of the union territory. From the hideout, security forces also recovered an AK Rifle along with other ammunition.

A police spokesperson said that the hideout was busted by a joint team of District Police Rajouri along with the Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Indian Army during the intervening night of July 31 and Aug 1 in the upper reaches of Kalakot in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

