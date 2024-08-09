IED Found In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam; Traffic Halted

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): An improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered on a road in the Balsoo area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday morning, officials said.

The IED, concealed in a pressure cooker, was detected by security forces early in the day. Authorities halted traffic on the Balsoo-Parigam road as a bomb disposal squad was dispatched to the scene, an official added.

Notably, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is currently on a two-day visit to the region with his team to assess the situation ahead of the much-delayed assembly elections. The team met with the Chief Secretary and top police officials in Srinagar today and will hold a detailed meeting with enforcement agencies followed by a press conference in Jammu.

In another militancy related incident reported from Jammu and Kashmir, security forces on August 1 claimed to have achieved a major success by busting a hideout of militants in Kalakot area of Rajouri district of the union territory. From the hideout, security forces also recovered an AK Rifle along with other ammunition.

A police spokesperson said that the hideout was busted by a joint team of District Police Rajouri along with the Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Indian Army during the intervening night of July 31 and Aug 1 in the upper reaches of Kalakot in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.