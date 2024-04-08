IED Detected, Defused in Chhattisgarh's Kanker Ahead of PM Modi's Rally

Kanker (Chhattisgarh): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was detected in the forests of Gattakal in Koylibeda area of the Kanker district. Security forces defused it and the entire area has been searched.

Acting on information of an IED being planted near Gatakal village of Koyalibera, troops of 30 battalion BSF and an anti-bomb squad cordoned off the area and a thorough search operation was launched. During which, an IED was recovered from the spot. The anti-bomb squad was pressed into service immediately and the IED was successfully defused on the spot.

IK Elisela, SP Kanker said, "An IED detected in the area was subsequently defused. The entire team of soldiers is safe. The search operations are still underway in the area."

According to data available with the Chhattisgarh police department, more than 12 soldiers have been injured by IEDs in last three years. A villager had lost his life in an IED blast. Most of the IEDs were detected from the forests and roadsides of Koyalibera and Antagarh blocks. In some places, tiffin bombs and pipe bombs were recovered by the soldiers.

In the last three years, security forces have recovered a total 146 IEDs. Of which, the maximum number of 88 IEDs were recovered in 2020. The figure decreased to 30 in 2021 and in 2022, only 9 IEDs were found, police records stated