DRG Jawan Injured As IED Planted By Naxalites Goes Off In Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur: A jawan of the District Reserve Guard was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday, police said. The injured DRD jawan was being airlifted for treatment, he said.

The incident took place around 1.45 pm between Toymeta and Kawanar villages when a joint team of DRG and district force from Chhote Dongar police station was out patrolling for a road security operation, a police official said.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off the area, a DRG jawan inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED, triggering a blast which left him injured, he said.

Maoists often plant IEDs along roads and dirt tracks in the forest to target security personnel during patrolling in interior pockets of the Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Narayanpur. Civilians have also fallen prey to such Naxal traps in the region in the past.