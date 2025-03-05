ETV Bharat / state

IED Blast In Jharkhand's Chaibasa; Three CRPF Personnel Injured

The blast took place in Baliba area under Jhariakela police station limits when the security forces were on a routine patrolling duty.

Military helicopter sent to Chaibasa to airlift CRPF personnel injured in Chaibasa IED blast
Military helicopter sent to Chaibasa to airlift CRPF personnel injured in Chaibasa IED blast (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 5, 2025, 12:14 PM IST

Ranchi: At least three CRPF personnel are reported to be injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast that took place in Chaibasa district of Jharkhand on Wednesday morning.

The blast took place in Baliwa area when the security forces were on routine patrolling duty in the area. A helicopter has been sent to Chaibasa to airlift the injured soldiers from Ranchi.

News agency PTI while quoting Kolhan DIG Manoj Ratan Chothe reported that the incident took place at Baliwa in Saranda forests under Manoharpur police station limits when personnel of CRPF 197 battalion went there for a search operation.

"An IED exploded during the search operations and three jawans were injured. They were airlifted to Ranchi," Chothe added.

The blast comes after Jharkhand Police arrested Naxal leader Upendra Bhuiyan of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) in Palamu district on February 27. Police also recovered a huge cache of over 652 bullets from his possession, which police claim were made in Serbia and the USA.

According to police sources, Upendra told police during interrogation that the bullets and weapons recovered from his possession were being collected on the instructions of the top commanders of TSPC. Police also claimed to have found specific numbers and codes on the bullets, which indicate they were manufactured in the US and Serbia. (With inputs from agencies)

TAGGED:

