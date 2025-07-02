Chhattisgarh: Villager Injured In IED Blast In Bijapur Forest

Bijapur: A villager was injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in the forests of Bijapur on Tuesday evening. According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandrakant Govarna, “The IED had been planted to target the jawans of the security forces between Sirakonta and Dampaya but Vishal Gote accidentally stepped on it triggering the blast.”

Gote is a resident of Pegdapalli village and had gone to collect puttu (a type of underground mushroom). He has sustained serious injuries on his face and feet. He was taken to Primary Health Centre at Madded from where he was referred to Jagdalpur Medical College.

Following the incident, the Police have appealed to the people to be cautious while moving in the forests and inform the authorities on detecting anything suspicious.

This is an area where the Naxalites are active and they often use IEDs to target the security personnel to ensure large scale damage. At times it is the villagers who are injured or killed in these blasts.

There has been no let down in the IED blasts in this region during the last few months. There have been more than 20 instances of IED blasts in Bijapur, Sukma, Abujhmad and Narayanpur in which several persons have been killed and injured.

Meanwhile, the central government has been claiming that Naxalism will be wiped out by March 31 next year. During his recent Raipur visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had stated that the government is moving fast on eradicating Naxalism and this goal would be achieved within the time limit set for the purpose.

The government has been working on a dual policy in the Naxal affected regions. On one side it has been targeting the armed Naxals and on the other it has undertaken development initiatives like the Niyad Nellanar scheme. It is focusing on health and education initiatives alongside building a road network in the area. The Police have been actively involved in managing things.

The government has also introduced a rehabilitation policy for the Naxalites willing to surrender. Those surrendering are being given a sum of Rs 50,000 as encouragement. They are also being enrolled for skill development courses to bring them to the mainstream of the society.

The government claims to have achieved major success through these initiatives. The rural population has also understood that qualitative changes are only possible in their lives if there is peace in the region.