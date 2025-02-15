ETV Bharat / state

IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, One CRPF Injured

The CRPF jawan of the CoBRA team has been identified as Arun Kumar Yadav, who is reportedly out of danger.

Another IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Leaving One CRPF Injured
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 15, 2025, 6:06 PM IST

Bijapur: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) team was severely injured in an IED blast initiated by Naxalites when he went out for area domination from Camp Nambi in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, officials said on Friday.

The jawan has been identified as CoBRA 202 constable Arun Kumar Yadav, who was initially brought to Bijapur and then referred to Raipur for better treatment, officials added. As per the latest update, the condition of the jawan is reportedly normal and out of danger.

On February 9, the security forces carried out a massive encounter in the Bijapur National Park Area, in which 31 Naxalites were killed. On January 17, at least two policemen were injured in an IED blast in the Narayanpur district here. Prior to that, a similar incident took place on January 16, in which two personnel were wounded after an IED explosion in the Basaguda area here.

In the same month, a vehicle was also blown up by an IED explosion here, claiming six District Reserve Guard (DRG) soldiers and a civilian driver's lives. According to police officials, over 80 Naxalites were killed so far by the security forces in the state this year.

