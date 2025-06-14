Idukki Tribal Woman Seeta’s Death Ruled As Murder, Husband In Custody

Idukki: Police have ruled the death of tribal woman Seeta in the Peerumedu forest in Idukki as a case of murder. Her husband, Binu, had claimed that she was attacked and killed by a wild elephant. However, the postmortem report revealed no signs of a wild animal attack, confirming it was a murder. Seeta had serious injuries, including bruises on her face and neck. Her husband, Binu, is currently in police custody.

The right side of Seeta's head appeared to have been struck multiple times against a rough surface. There is also an injury on the left side of her head, suspected to be caused by impact with a tree. The injury at the back of her head is believed to have resulted from a fall.

Seeta had fallen from a high place. She died after hitting her head on a rock. Seven vertebrae on the left side were broken, and two penetrated the lungs. Six vertebrae on the right side were broken. The post-mortem also revealed that the navel was punctured. The injury was most severe on the right side of the head.

