Idukki: Large Crowds Expected To Visit Mangala Devi Kannagi Temple For 'Chitra Pournami' Festival

Idukki: Idukki District Collector Vigneswari has announced that devotees arriving in vehicles for the Chitra Pournami festival at Mangala Devi Kannagi Temple will be allowed only if they have a permit and stickers proving that their vehicles are eligible.

Mangala Devi Kannagi Temple is located on the Western Ghats in Idukki district on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. The "Chitra Pournami" festival, also known as Chithirai Pournami, is celebrated with great pomp in this temple every year. A large number of devotees from Tamil Nadu and Kerala participate in this festival. Accordingly, this year, the "Chitra Pournami" festival will be celebrated on May 12th.

Since this temple is located on a hilltop, one has to travel 16 kilometers from Kumuli via the Thekkady Tiger Reserve Forest Road. On this festival, most devotees usually visit the temple in jeeps operated by the temple administration.

In this situation, a consultative meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Collector Vigneswari regarding the preparations for this year's Chitra Pounarmi festival. Key officials from all departments participated in this meeting. The District Collector ordered a complete inspection of the eligibility of the vehicles being used for the festival and to issue permits only to eligible vehicles.

For this purpose, a vehicle fitness inspection camp will be held on May 7, 8 and 9 at the Kumuli check post connecting the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border by the Theni and Idukki district regional transport offices. At this camp, permits in the form of stickers will be issued only to vehicles that are suitable for driving up and down the hill.

Those coming to the temple in vehicles will be allowed only after inspecting the permit sticker. Collector Vigneswari also ordered that only the specified number of passengers should be allowed to travel in the vehicles. She said that from the day before the festival, the Regional Transport Office staff will be involved in monitoring. For this purpose, checkpoints will be set up at Kumuli Bus Stand, Kokarakandam near Amalambika Private School, and at other places to inspect vehicles.