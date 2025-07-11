Idukki Cardamom Farmers Face Heavy Losses As Unseasonal Rains Trigger Rotting Disease

Idukki: Cardamom farmers in Kerala's Idukki district are facing severe losses as unseasonal rains have even triggered a rotting disease that has affected their crop.

The disease attacks the joint between the stem and root, causing decay that rapidly spreads to other parts of the plant. Farmers fear a drastic drop in yields, making it difficult to recover the costs of leasing land for cardamom cultivation.

"It began with strong winds, which brought down many trees, uprooted stems, and destroyed several plants. And now, to make matters worse, a rotting disease has set in. The problem with this disease is that it is difficult to control," said Thomas, a cardamom farmer.

The farmers are even struggling to afford Bordeaux mixture, a traditional fungicide, necessary to control the disease, which needs to be reapplied after every spell of rain.

According to Biju, another cardamom farmer, "We have sprayed the mixture, but we will not be able to afford another round for at least 1-2 months. If the rains continue, then the situation will remain the same; we don't know what might happen."

The rotting disease, known as 'Clump Rot', is now widespread across many parts of Idukki. Agricultural experts estimate that it could reduce production by 15 to 30 per cent in both small and large plantations. (With inputs from agencies).