Icy Roads Pose Challenge For Motorists In Kashmir Amid Freezing Temperatures

Srinagar: Kashmir valley continues to experience sub-zero temperatures during the night, leading to slippery road conditions due to snow accumulation.
The icy conditions posed significant challenges for motorists and pedestrians alike, with authorities advising residents to exercise caution while driving.
Many residents in Srinagar told ETV Bharat they avoided driving their vehicles because of the slippery road conditions particularly since late yesterday evening.
Ahead of New Year’s Eve, Gulmarg—a hub for visitors—recorded a bone-chilling minus 11.5 degrees Celsius. Srinagar experienced minus 3.5, Qazigund minus 7.5, Pahalgam minus 8.4 and Kupwara 0.1 degrees Celsius.
The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar has forecasted two successive western disturbances in the coming days are expected to bring more snow and rain.
Director of the Meteorological Centre in Srinagar Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that a feeble western disturbance will likely result in light snowfall across the Valley on January 2.
However, a stronger disturbance on January 6 is expected to bring moderate to heavy snowfall in Kashmir.
The forecast has boosted hopes for the tourist season as Gulmarg—a key winter destination for skiers—is already operating at full capacity.
While official New Year’s Eve celebrations were canceled due to the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the Kashmir Tourism Department has announced plans for a winter carnival starting January 2 following the seven-day mourning period.
