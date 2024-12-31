ETV Bharat / state

Icy Roads Pose Challenge For Motorists In Kashmir Amid Freezing Temperatures

Cars plying on a road after fresh snowfall in Kashmir ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Kashmir valley continues to experience sub-zero temperatures during the night, leading to slippery road conditions due to snow accumulation.

The icy conditions posed significant challenges for motorists and pedestrians alike, with authorities advising residents to exercise caution while driving.

Many residents in Srinagar told ETV Bharat they avoided driving their vehicles because of the slippery road conditions particularly since late yesterday evening.

Ahead of New Year’s Eve, Gulmarg—a hub for visitors—recorded a bone-chilling minus 11.5 degrees Celsius. Srinagar experienced minus 3.5, Qazigund minus 7.5, Pahalgam minus 8.4 and Kupwara 0.1 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar has forecasted two successive western disturbances in the coming days are expected to bring more snow and rain.