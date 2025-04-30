Jamshedpur's Shambhavi Jaiswal Tops ICSE Class X Exams With 100% Marks

Jamshedpur: Shambhavi Jaiswal of Jamshedpur topped the ICSE Class X examinations the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

Shambhavi, a student of Loyola School, achieved a perfect 100 per cent marks in the exams. Her father Dr Abhishek Jaiswal is a radiologist at Meherbai Tata Memorial Hospital, while her mother Dr Ojaswi Shankar is a gynecologist at Tata Manipal Hospital.

Talking to ETV Bharat correspondent Jitendra Kumar, Shambhavi credited her parents and school teachers for her achievement. She said her parents never put pressure on her to perform well. "I did not take any tuition or coaching. I stayed away from social media and mobile phone while preparing for the exam. I watched comedy shows on TV while on break," she said.

Shambhavi said she will continue her studies in a CBSE affiliated school. "I want to become a software engineer after completing further studies and serve my country," she said. Shambhavi was born in Prayagraj and studied till class I while living with her grandmother in Kishanganj, Bihar. Then she studied from Class II to V while living with her parents in Delhi. After this, she studied in Loyola School, Jamshedpur from Class Vo to X.

Dr Abhishek and Dr Ojasvi said they are very proud of their daughter's success. Loyola School Principal Father Vinod Fernandes said he wwas proud of Shambhavi's achievement. "Our school's student has topped the exam after 11 years. This will boost the morale of the other students," he said.