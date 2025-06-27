ETV Bharat / state

ICRISAT Develops 'Rapid Ragi': A Game-Changer In Millet Farming

Hyderabad: In a breakthrough that could revolutionize millet cultivation, the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) has developed a new fast-growing variety of ragi (finger millet) called ‘Rapid Ragi’. This innovation allows farmers to harvest the crop in just 68 days, opening the door to five crop cycles per year, a significant leap from the traditional two.

Developed through advanced speed breeding techniques over four years, Rapid Ragi is the latest in ICRISAT’s successful series of innovations, which had earlier included chickpeas and sorghum. The variety has been officially released and is now set to reach farmers.

Why Rapid Ragi Matters

Small millets like ragi, sajja (pearl millet), jowar (sorghum), korra (foxtail millet), and sama (little millet) are gaining renewed attention for their high nutritional value, as a response to the health issues linked to changing food habits and sedentary lifestyles.

Ragi, considered the third most important small grain in India after sorghum and millet, is currently cultivated in over 1 lakh acres in Andhra Pradesh and 13,000 acres in Telangana. However, existing varieties require around 135 days for a full crop cycle, limiting cultivation to just two seasons annually.

The new variant, Rapid Ragi takes only 68 days to mature and can thrive even in high and low temperatures, and varying humidity levels. It requires a lesser amount of water than the usual ragi and can germinate and grow faster than conventional varieties.