Iconic NRT Project Back On Track, 36-Storey Twin Towers For Non-Resident Telugus In Amaravati

Amaravati: The ambitious iconic NRT project, a towering symbol of pride for the Andhra diaspora is finally back on track after a prolonged hiatus. With an estimated budget of Rs 600 crore, this 36-storey twin towers, spanning across five acres, will be constructed in Amaravati exclusively for the non-resident Telugus (NRT).

The APNRT Society on Thursday invited tenders for the first phase, which involves construction of the foundation, till April 10. The project will be developed in three phases namely, foundation, superstructure and facade.

Designed as ‘A’ for Amaravati

True to its symbolic roots, the NRT building will resemble the English alphabet 'A', reflecting Amaravati. The towers will be connected by a globe-shaped structure in the middle, a striking architectural element that also houses a revolving restaurant offering a 360-degree view of the city.

Total built-up area: 11.65 lakh square feet

Structure: 33 floors, including a 3-storey podium and 2-level cellar parking

Towers: Each has 29 floors - one for residential flats (2 per floor) and another for office spaces

Connecting globe: 4 floors with restaurant, lounge, executive dining, kitchen over 10,000–12,000 sq. ft

Employment potential: Estimated 30,000 direct and indirect jobs

Four additional floors will connect both towers and will be entirely designated for commercial use.

State-of-the-Art Facilities

The podium will host migration resource centre, conference halls and library, food courts, a dedicated NRT clubhouse, a 2,000-seat auditorium and a 1,500-seat amphitheatre for large-scale meetings and events

A Project Revived by the Alliance

The idea was conceived and initiated under the TDP government (2014–2019), with then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu laying the foundation stone. As many as 104 NRTs had already contributed Rs 33 crore toward flat bookings in the proposed structure.

However, with the YSRCP government’s rise to power, the Amaravati capital project itself was pushed into cold storage, and so was the NRT project. The project was effectively sidelined during the tenure of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Now, with the TDP-led alliance returning to power, the long-pending NRT project has been revived. Overcoming legal hurdles and policy stagnation, the APNRT Society has moved swiftly to resume construction.

Completion target: 2028

Plans are on to complete the iconic twin towers within two years, with residential and commercial spaces made available exclusively to the global Telugu community. Once completed, the NRT is expected to become both a landmark in Amaravati and a beacon for Telugu identity across the world.