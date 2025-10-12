ETV Bharat / state

Iconic 'Fata Keshtor Kali Puja' In Kolkata Will Soon Reach Outside India

Prabandha Roy said, "Many of my friends living in America and Italy have been expressing their eagerness to organise Fata Keshtor Kali Puja there. They have told me many times but since I have never been abroad, I'm not much comfortable with the idea. But, Bengalis residing in foreign countries have approached me to hand over their puja at Fata Keshtor Kali Puja as it attaches a lot of faith and devotion. Young and tech savvy members of our team can surely take the dream of holding this puja abroad."

Over a decade ago, Fata Keshto Kali Puja was held for three years in Mumbai, in a grand manner and a large number of devotees had attended it. Now, the organisers are hoping to take it abroad as well.

Started in 1957 by Congress strongman Krishna Chandra Datta alias 'Fata Keshto' under the banner of 'Nav Yuvak Sangh', the Kali Puja was taken over by Prabandha Roy in 1992 after Datta's death. Over years, the popularity of this puja has not only remained intact but its fame has travelled beyond the city and country.

Kolkata: North Kolkata's popular 'Fata Keshtor Kali Puja', which entered its 68th year and once roped in superstars like Amitabh Bachchan and Uttam Kumar, is soon to be held abroad with many Bengalis residing in foreign countries reaching out to the organisers for 'prasad'.

Fata Keshtor Kali Puja is a brand. The idol, its pandal and illumination along with the traditions remain unchanged. The idol is around 16.5 feet tall and this time it has been made by artist Mintu Pal.

During Kali Puja, lakhs of devotees throng here from far and wide. As per tradition, the idol is brought from Kumartuli to the pandal 10 days before the Kali Puja, marking the ceremonial homecoming of the Goddess. The idol of 'Shyama Maa' has already arrived at the mandapam and construction of the pandal is going on in full swing.

In the past, legendary Bengali star Uttam Kumar used to visit Fata Keshtor Kali Puja every year. Co-star Supriya Devi had also come. Then, Amitabh Bachchan had also come here. Jaya Bachchan had given Amitabh a diamond nose pin to be offered to the idol and it still adorns the Goddess. From Rani Mukherjee to music director Jeet Gangopadhyay and Pritam, this puja has seen participation from a host of Tollywood and Bollywood stars.

According to Roy, the main bhog that is offered to the Goddess is prepared by the priest. After offering this bhog to the Goddess, it is mixed with all the bhogs that are prepared for the devotees. "Our aim is to ensure that every devotee gets the actual Fata Keshtor Kali Puja bhog," he said. The bhog consists of rice, dal, five types of fried food, curry and payesh. Thousands of devotees receive this bhog every year.

Roy said that in 2009, this puja was held at Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai and a large number of Bengalis had gathered there. "No puja from Kolkata has ever seen such a branch extension before. However, due to lack of active members and manpower to conduct the puja, it had to be stopped after three years. Naturally, many people were disappointed," he said.

Roy said for many of his friends residing in Italy and US, Fata Keshtor Kali Puja is a place of devotion and trust. "I am scared to take this puja abroad as I myself have never visited a foreign country. But people who want to organise this puja in foreign lands are also devotees of Goddess Kali and their desire too has a value. If I cannot go ahead then our next generation, that is gradually taking over this puja, will definitely be able to hold the puja abroad. If conditions are favourable, the desire to hold this puja abroad will definitely be fulfilled very soon," he added.