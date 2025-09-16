ETV Bharat / state

Iconic Cable Bridge To Cut Amaravati–Hyderabad Distance by 35 km, Design Finalised

Amaravati: In a major development towards improving capital region connectivity, the Andhra Pradesh government has finalised the design of the much-awaited iconic cable bridge across the Krishna River.

The bridge, apart from being a landmark structure, is expected to reduce the distance between Hyderabad in Telangana and Amaravati by 35 km, saving commuters more than an hour of travel time.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu approved the final design after it received overwhelming support in an online voting exercise. The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) had recently displayed four proposed models on its website. Over 14,000 people participated, with the second option securing the highest votes. The Chief Minister too favoured this design.

Kuchipudi-Inspired Engineering

Prepared by Nippon Koi Limited, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) outlines a 5.22 km-long, six-lane cable bridge with pedestrian walkways on both sides. The design includes twin pylons in red and white, inspired by a Kuchipudi dance pose resembling a swastika hand, symbolising the cultural identity of Andhra Pradesh.