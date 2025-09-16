Iconic Cable Bridge To Cut Amaravati–Hyderabad Distance by 35 km, Design Finalised
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu approved the final design after it received overwhelming support in an online voting exercise.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 1:33 PM IST
Amaravati: In a major development towards improving capital region connectivity, the Andhra Pradesh government has finalised the design of the much-awaited iconic cable bridge across the Krishna River.
The bridge, apart from being a landmark structure, is expected to reduce the distance between Hyderabad in Telangana and Amaravati by 35 km, saving commuters more than an hour of travel time.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu approved the final design after it received overwhelming support in an online voting exercise. The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) had recently displayed four proposed models on its website. Over 14,000 people participated, with the second option securing the highest votes. The Chief Minister too favoured this design.
Amaravati Iconic Cable Bridge - 5.22 km, ₹2,500 Cr Project Finalized— Mission Andhra (@MissionAndhra) September 16, 2025
•Deck height - 14 m
•Towers - 180 m
•Distance reduction - Hyderabad–Amaravati by 35 km
•DPR (2019) - 5.10 km, ₹1,387 Cr → now upgraded to 5.22 km, ₹2,500 Cr
•Connectivity - NH-565 (Vinukonda–Hyderabad),… pic.twitter.com/5Yer1MFywn
Kuchipudi-Inspired Engineering
Prepared by Nippon Koi Limited, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) outlines a 5.22 km-long, six-lane cable bridge with pedestrian walkways on both sides. The design includes twin pylons in red and white, inspired by a Kuchipudi dance pose resembling a swastika hand, symbolising the cultural identity of Andhra Pradesh.
The bridge will stretch from Rayapudi in Amaravati to Moolapadu in NTR district, connecting Amaravati’s N13 road to NH-65 (Vijayawada–Hyderabad National Highway). The project will be taken up at a cost of ₹2,500 crore, with tenders to be invited shortly.
Big Relief for Commuters
Currently, travellers from NH-65 to Amaravati cover around 40 km via Moolapadu, Ibrahimpatnam, Gollapudi, Kanakadurga Bridge, and Prakasam Barrage, a route heavily choked during peak hours. With the new bridge, Amaravati can be reached from Moolapadu in just 5 km, slashing the travel distance by 35 km and cutting journey time by nearly 90 minutes. To ensure smoother movement, a trumpet interchange will be built at NH-65, allowing vehicles to conveniently shift directions toward Vijayawada or Hyderabad.
Revival of a Stalled Dream
The iconic bridge project was first announced in 2019 by the TDP government, with a plan to connect N10 to Pavitra Sangamam at a cost of ₹1,387 crore. However, the succeeding YSRCP government shelved it. The coalition government has now revived the project, realigning it under the Western Bypass plan for greater utility.
Once completed, the bridge is expected not only to transform connectivity but also to stand as a cultural landmark, combining modern infrastructure with Andhra Pradesh’s rich heritage.
