Ice Cream Vendor Killed in Knife Attack Near India Gate, Reason unknown

A 25-year-old ice cream seller named Prabhakar was stabbed to death near India Gate. The police have registered a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and efforts are underway to nab the accused.

Police are yet to ascertain the reason for the killing of Prabhakar,25, whose stabbing near India Gate sent shockwave. The police have registered a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and efforts are underway to nab the accused.

New Delhi: An ice cream vendor was stabbed to death near India Gate in the national capital on Wednesday night, police said. The police said that the deceased has been identified as Prabhakar (25).

According to Delhi Police, information was received about an attack on an ice cream vendor with knives late on Wednesday evening. After the incident occured, the police took the victim to the hospital. Later, the victim succumbed to his injuries, police added.

"The preliminary investigation suggests that the deceased was attacked with a knife due to a fight. The deceased has three wounds on his body, one of which is very deep, due to which he died. We have also recovered some money and a watch from the victim's bag", the police said.

A case has also been registered under Section 302. The accused who is currently on the run has been identified with the help of CCTV cameras placed in the nearby shops. Further investigation is underway. Nine teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

