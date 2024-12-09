ICAR-CIFT Creates Eco-Friendly Alternative To Lead Sinkers In Fishing Nets

KOCHI: The ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology has successfully made a major breakthrough in the development of environmental-sustainable alternatives to toxic lead-based sinkers used in fishing nets.

Early experiments with materials like stainless steel have produced encouraging results, suggesting a viable path towards replacing lead in fishing activities.

Lead, an enduring and toxic pollutant, constitutes a severe risk to marine ecosystems and human health. The continued application of lead in fishing sinkers has sparked significant global concern, resulting in certain nations enacting bans on lead-based sinkers and baits to alleviate environmental dangers. In response to this matter, CIFT has submitted its findings and recommendations to the Ministry of Fisheries, pursuing approval for the national implementation of these alternatives.

The new approach will bring Indian fishery in line with global ecological standards and protect the marine export market, said Dr MP Remesan, Head of the Fishing Technology Division at ICAR- CIFT. The discussion on the innovative method came after fish workers' organisations submitted a memorandum to Union Fisheries Minister George Kurien, requesting him to intervene in the issues affecting the fisheries sector and adopt environment-friendly alternatives.

Fishing nets such as purse seines often require over 1,000 kilograms of lead, while trawls use up to 70 kilograms. Fishermen report that prolonged use of these sinkers results in significant wear and tear within 6 months. This contamination can potentially affect marine life.

However, if the steel net bells are not the same weight and size as the lead net bells, it will be difficult to use, said Jackson Pollayil, state president of the Independent Fishermen's Union. "The lead nets are rattling, there will be no sound but the steel bells are made to make sound, it will affect fishing," Jackson said.

He also requested that time be allowed for the new method to be changed once it is usable. Fisherman Shivaji said that the new method is welcome, but that the government should provide assistance to bear the loss incurred while changing the net beads.