IB Officer, Sister Die By Suicide In Ghaziabad, Family Discord Suspected

New Delhi: An Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer and his sister, a school teacher, allegedly died by suicide at their house in Ghaziabad, police said on Friday. Prima facie it seems that they took the drastic step due to family discord, they added.

The incident that took place in Govindpuram Colony under Kavi Nagar police station area, came to light after the victims' mother returned home. When despite repeatedly knocking at the door, nobody opened, she peeped through the window and found the siblings lying on the floor. With the help of neighbours, she broke the main door and entered the house.

The siblings were rushed to the hospital where the sister was declared brought dead and the IB officer died during treatment. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

No suicide note was found from the spot but a diary has been recovered, police said.

Bhaskar Verma, ACP Kavi Nagar said information was received on July 31 that two persons were admitted to the hospital.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the siblings died by suicide. Hospital informed that the woman was brought dead and her brother died half an hour after admission. Probe reveals that family discord may have led the duo to take the drastic step. A diary was recovered from the spot," Verma said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.