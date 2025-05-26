IB Officer's Death: Colleague Sukanth Suresh Surrenders After Kerala HC Rejects Bail

Ernakulam: Sukanth Suresh, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer accused in the death of a colleague and girlfriend in Thiruvananthapuram, surrendered at the Kochi DCP office after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Kerala High Court on Monday.

Sukanth had been absconding for around two months following the woman's death. The court rejected his bail plea, observing that the evidence that has come to light is only the tip of the iceberg and the investigation needs to be completed.

Sukanth has been accused of exploiting the woman mentally, physically and financially on the pretext of a relationship. The court observed that WhatsApp chats are evidence of abetting her suicide.

The high court observed that Sukanth was in relationship with several women at the same time. Expressing dissatisfaction over the incident in which WhatsApp chat details in the case diary were leaked through the media, the court opined that the chats may have been leaked by the police. The court also said that an investigation should be conducted in this regard.

The IB officer, a native of Pathanamthitta, was found dead on the railway tracks near Pettah in Thiruvananthapuram on March 24. The Pettah Police concluded that the woman was in a relationship with a youth working in the IB and died by suicide due to mental distress after he snapped ties. The family had come forward alleging mystery in the death of the IB officer.