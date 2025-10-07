IAS Wife On Japan Visit, Haryana Cadre IPS Officer Dies By Suicide In Chandigarh
According to Chandigarh Police, Kumar, a 2001 batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre took the extreme step at his Sector 11, Chandigarh residence.
Chandigarh: In a shocking incident, senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and Haryana Additional Director General of Police(ADGP), Y. Puran Kumar has allegedly died by suicide at his Chandigarh residence, officials said on Tuesday. His body was found at his Chandigarh residence. Kumar's wife IAS officer Amanit P. Kumar is currently on a visit to Japan.
According to officials, Kumar, an IPS officer of the 2001 batch and an ADGP rank officer in Haryana, took the extreme step at his residence in Sector 11, Chandigarh. Upon learning of the incident, Chandigarh Police SSP Kanwardeep Kaur arrived at the scene with a team of senior officers. It is still unclear why the senior IPS officer took the extreme step. Only after the CFSL team completes its investigation will the police be able to ascertain the motive behind the suicide.
In a statement released over the matter, Chandigarh Police said that Police Outpost 11, Chandigarh, received information about a suicide at 1:30 p.m. from house number 116, Sector 11, Chandigarh. “The CFSL team is present at the scene. Further investigation is underway”.
Kumar was posted as IG at the Police Training College in Sunaria, Rohtak, on September 29th. His wife, IAS officer Amanit P. Kumar is currently in Japan as part of CM Nayab Singh Saini's official delegation to the country.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
