IAS Wife On Japan Visit, Haryana Cadre IPS Officer Dies By Suicide In Chandigarh

Chandigarh: In a shocking incident, senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and Haryana Additional Director General of Police(ADGP), Y. Puran Kumar has allegedly died by suicide at his Chandigarh residence, officials said on Tuesday. His body was found at his Chandigarh residence. Kumar's wife IAS officer Amanit P. Kumar is currently on a visit to Japan.

According to officials, Kumar, an IPS officer of the 2001 batch and an ADGP rank officer in Haryana, took the extreme step at his residence in Sector 11, Chandigarh. Upon learning of the incident, Chandigarh Police SSP Kanwardeep Kaur arrived at the scene with a team of senior officers. It is still unclear why the senior IPS officer took the extreme step. Only after the CFSL team completes its investigation will the police be able to ascertain the motive behind the suicide.