Senior IAS Officer Radha Raturi Likely to be Appointed as First Woman Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

Updated : Jan 30, 2024, 1:16 PM IST

IAS Officer Radha Raturi

Raturi, who currently holds the post of Additional Chief Secretary Home is the top contender for the post given her seniority and clean record. Raturi is likely to replace the incumbent Chief Secretary SS Sandhu, who was due to retire in July last year, but got an extension of six months.

Dehradun: Senior IAS officer Radha Raturi is likely to be appointed as the first woman Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand upon the retirement of the incumbent CS SS Sandhu, sources have said. After SS Sandhu, Radha Raturi is the senior most IAS officer in Uttarakhand. Raturi is currently serving as the Additional Chief Secretary. Raturi is a 1988 batch IAS officer.

There were speculations on whether the term of current Chief Secretary SS Sandhu will get another extension in service. Sandhu was to retire on 31st July last year. But the central government’s Department of Personnel and Training extended his service by six months. Raturi, who is likely to be the new Chief Secretary has handled many important posts in the state bureaucracy in the past.

Besides the District Magistrate of many districts in the state, Raturi has also looked after the Women and Empowerment Department for a long time. Radha Raturi's husband, Anil Raturi, a senior IPS officer has been Director General of Police of Uttarakhand. Known for her upright demeanour, IAS officer Radha Raturi had in October last year caused a stir after she accused the Uttar Pradesh Police of framing innocents in false cases.

The accusations by the senior IAS officer came in the backdrop of the killing of Gurpreet Bhullar, wife of a BJP leader. Speaking at a presser after the killing, Raturi had said that UP Police “often arrest innocent people and claim that they've solved the case”.

“This is wrong. If you punish an innocent person then 99 other criminals are born. Right judgment should be made and right people should be punished,” she had said at the time.

Senior IAS Radha RaturiRadha Raturi Chief SecretaryIAS Radha RaturiUttarakhand Chief Secretary

