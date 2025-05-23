ETV Bharat / state

IAS Officer Gets One Month Jail For Defying Madras High Court Directive In Land Case

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Housing Board acquired 17 cents of land belonging to Lalithambal and his brother Viswanathan in 1983 for the construction of an apartment complex in Koyambedu, Chennai. But since the apartment complex was not built, Lalithambal and Viswanathan filed a case in the Madras High Court in 2003, seeking an order to return the land to them.

The High Court, which heard the case, issued an order to consider the petitioners' request. Accordingly, while 10.5 cents of land was returned, the Housing Board retained 6.5 cents of the land, claiming that it was needed for road expansion.

Since that land was also not used for the appropriate purpose, Lalithambal and Viswanathan filed a petition again in the Madras High Court, seeking consideration of the petition filed for return. The High Court, after hearing this, issued an order in 2023 to the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority to summon the petitioners in person and issue an appropriate order within 2 months as per the law.

A contempt of court case was filed against the then Member Secretary of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and IAS officer Ansul Mishra, alleging that the court order was not implemented. When this case came up for hearing before Judge Velmurugan, the petitioners were summoned in February 2025, and an inquiry was conducted. The Member Secretary explained that since the order rejecting the application was issued on February 28, the order of the High Court had been implemented.

The judge, Justice Velmurugan, who refused to accept this, said that not implementing the order within the stipulated time was contempt of court and sentenced the then Member Secretary of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, Ansul Mishra, to one month in prison.