11 IAS And As Many IPS Officers Transferred In Delhi

New Delhi: The Home Ministry has issued orders to transfer 11 IAS and as many IPS officers in Delhi in the wake of the recent tensions between India and Pakistan. Orders were issued sending 11 IAS officers handling responsibilities in different departments away from the national capital.

At the same time, 11 police officers of the rank of DCP and higher posts are also transferred out of Delhi. IAS and IPS officers serving in different states and union territories for years have been called back to Delhi in the place of these transferred officers. Under Secretary Rakesh Kumar Singh has released the transfer list on behalf of the Home Ministry.

This is the second time after the formation of the new BJP government in Delhi that the Home Ministry has issued orders to transfer IAS officers posted in the Delhi government on a large scale. Among these, an order has been issued to send 1994 batch IAS officer Ashish Chandra Verma to Jammu and Kashmir. Similarly, 1995 batch IAS officer Anil Kumar Singh has also been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir and 1999 batch IAS officer Sudhir Kumar has been transferred to Mizoram away from Delhi.

IAS officers Chanchal Yadav and Sachin Shinde have also been sent to Andaman and Nicobar. The 2008 batch IAS officer Vinod P Kabale has been sent from Delhi to Mizoram and 2009 batch IAS officer Krishna Mohan Uppu has been sent to Puducherry. The 2012 batch IAS officer Naveen SL has been sent from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir.

The 2020 batch IAS officer Shreya Singla, 2021 batch IAS officers Mahima Madan and Anant Dwivedi have been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir. All these are the officers who are currently serving in different departments and districts of the Delhi government.

The transfer orders also include the names of those IPS officers posted in Delhi who were stationed in different districts of Delhi for years. Among them, Shankar Jaiswal, a 2001 batch IPS officer, has been sent to Lakshadweep away from Delhi. Keshav Ram Chaurasia, a 2003 batch IPS officer, has been transferred from Delhi to Goa. Ashok Malik, a 2009 batch IPS officer, has been transferred from Delhi to Mizoram. Orders have been issued to transfer Devesh Kumar Mahela of the 2012 batch to Arunachal Pradesh, Surendra Chaudhary from Delhi to Arunachal Pradesh and Apoorva Gupta, a 2013 batch IAS officer from Delhi to Andaman and Nicobar.

In the place of these transferred officials, those posted in Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry, Andaman Nicobar, Mizoram and Lakshadweep have been called from there to Delhi. He will now serve in Delhi in place of these officers.