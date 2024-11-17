ETV Bharat / state

IAS Aspirant Critical After Suicide Attempt In Lucknow

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) aspirant attempted to die by suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place in the Indira Nagar area. The student has been admitted to a hospital for treatment and his condition is stated to be critical, they said.

The 34-year-old aspirant, who lives in the Dashrath Apartment of Mathura Vihar in the Indira Nagar police station area is a native of Gorakhpur. He resorted to the extreme step late on Saturday night. According to sources, the student’s friends, who live in Barabanki, arrived at his apartment. After knocking for an extended period with no response, they grew concerned and alerted the police.

On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot. The police broke the door and found him unconscious. They immediately admitted him to a nearby hospital and they informed the student's family about the incident.

The police said that the cause of taking the drastic step has not been ascertained. Sources said that he was depressed due to IAS preparation.