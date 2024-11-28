ETV Bharat / state

IAF Team Embarks On Chamoli-Rishikesh White Water Rafting

About 14 airmen and two guides from the Adventure Cell will cover 25 kilometres every day which is expected to motivate local youths, boost employment.

The IAF team of rafters at Chamoli (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 41 seconds ago

Chamoli: A team of 14 airmen and two guides led by Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Vijay Bhatt left for an expedition from Alaknanda River Ghat in Chamoli to Rishikesh on Thursday, under the aegis of Adventure Cell, in Delhi.

This team will reach Rishikesh on December 3. The Ganges is considered one of the most challenging rivers for white water rafting. Bhatt said such programs are organised by the Air Force from time to time. Airmen are given training in adventure activities. While the youth will be inspired to join the army, local tourism will also get a boost from this adventurous sport. Earlier expeditions have been conducted in Leh.

Guide Vivek Negi said the expedition is starting from Chamoli Ghat in which the Air Force personnel will be trained in white water river rafting on activities like rescue, paddling, and how to save others etc. Sections of 25 kilometres are made every day. Local youth will be motivated by the expedition and will be able to get employment at the local level.

It is worth noting that the Rishikesh part of the Ganges is famous for river rafting. Tourists from far and wide throng Rishikesh for this adventurous sporting activity, which fetches earnings for many local youths.

TAGGED:

