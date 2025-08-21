ETV Bharat / state

IAF Soldier On Picnic Drowns In Rajasthan's Damoh Waterfall

Sarmathura police station SHO Kripal Singh said the soldier was posted at Air Force Station, Gwalior, and his colleagues left the place without informing anyone.

Representational Image.
Representational Image. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 21, 2025 at 6:04 PM IST

1 Min Read

Dholpur: A soldier of the Indian Air Force (IAF) drowned in the Damoh waterfall under the Sarmathura police station limits in Rajasthan's Dholpur, police said. However, his fellow soldiers who went on a picnic near the waterfall left the spot without informing anyone about the matter, they added.

Receiving information about the incident after 12 hours, the police and the SDRF team launched a search operation on Thursday morning.

Kripal Singh, SHO of Sarmathura police station, said, "The IAF soldier drowned at around 6 pm on Wednesday. We received information about the incident on a call from Air Force officials from Gwalior on Thursday morning. The police reached the spot and started searching for the soldier. SDRF team and local divers have been engaged in relief and rescue work."

Singh said the soldier has been identified as Laxman Prasad, a resident of Taroda in Telangana's Adilabad. He was posted at the Air Force Station, Gwalior. He came to the Damoh waterfall along with fellow soldiers for a picnic. Soon after he fell into the water, his colleagues fled the spot without informing anyone, Singh added.

Damoh waterfall is a major tourist destination located amidst dense forests in the Sarmathura subdivision of Dholpur. The place turns into a special centre of attraction for tourists during the rainy season as water gushes down from an altitude of 300 feet.

Also Read:

  1. Six Children Drown In Pond While Swimming After School In Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool
  2. Two BPCL Security Officers Drown While Bathing At Goridham Kund Pond In Rajasthan

Dholpur: A soldier of the Indian Air Force (IAF) drowned in the Damoh waterfall under the Sarmathura police station limits in Rajasthan's Dholpur, police said. However, his fellow soldiers who went on a picnic near the waterfall left the spot without informing anyone about the matter, they added.

Receiving information about the incident after 12 hours, the police and the SDRF team launched a search operation on Thursday morning.

Kripal Singh, SHO of Sarmathura police station, said, "The IAF soldier drowned at around 6 pm on Wednesday. We received information about the incident on a call from Air Force officials from Gwalior on Thursday morning. The police reached the spot and started searching for the soldier. SDRF team and local divers have been engaged in relief and rescue work."

Singh said the soldier has been identified as Laxman Prasad, a resident of Taroda in Telangana's Adilabad. He was posted at the Air Force Station, Gwalior. He came to the Damoh waterfall along with fellow soldiers for a picnic. Soon after he fell into the water, his colleagues fled the spot without informing anyone, Singh added.

Damoh waterfall is a major tourist destination located amidst dense forests in the Sarmathura subdivision of Dholpur. The place turns into a special centre of attraction for tourists during the rainy season as water gushes down from an altitude of 300 feet.

Also Read:

  1. Six Children Drown In Pond While Swimming After School In Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool
  2. Two BPCL Security Officers Drown While Bathing At Goridham Kund Pond In Rajasthan

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAN AIR FORCEDAMOH WATERFALLSARMATHURA POLICE STATIONSDRFIAF SOLDIER DROWNS IN RAJASTHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Jammu Kashmir Boy Finds Voice After 8 Years Of Silence, Courtesy Of Army Doctor

Village Of Flute Makers In Bihar Symbolizes Social Interdependence On Janamashtmi

Interview | Vocalist Jashan Bhumkar On Reimagining Raag Megh Malhar As A Modern Indie-Pop Song For Monsoon

Empty Tables In Kashmir: Employment and Business Suffer After Rotten Meat Seizures

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.