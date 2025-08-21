IAF Soldier On Picnic Drowns In Rajasthan's Damoh Waterfall

Dholpur: A soldier of the Indian Air Force (IAF) drowned in the Damoh waterfall under the Sarmathura police station limits in Rajasthan's Dholpur, police said. However, his fellow soldiers who went on a picnic near the waterfall left the spot without informing anyone about the matter, they added.

Receiving information about the incident after 12 hours, the police and the SDRF team launched a search operation on Thursday morning.

Kripal Singh, SHO of Sarmathura police station, said, "The IAF soldier drowned at around 6 pm on Wednesday. We received information about the incident on a call from Air Force officials from Gwalior on Thursday morning. The police reached the spot and started searching for the soldier. SDRF team and local divers have been engaged in relief and rescue work."

Singh said the soldier has been identified as Laxman Prasad, a resident of Taroda in Telangana's Adilabad. He was posted at the Air Force Station, Gwalior. He came to the Damoh waterfall along with fellow soldiers for a picnic. Soon after he fell into the water, his colleagues fled the spot without informing anyone, Singh added.

Damoh waterfall is a major tourist destination located amidst dense forests in the Sarmathura subdivision of Dholpur. The place turns into a special centre of attraction for tourists during the rainy season as water gushes down from an altitude of 300 feet.