6,980 Kedarnath Pilgrims Rescued; IAF Presses Chinook, Mi-17V5 Helicopters Into Service In Cloudburst-Hit Areas

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): The Indian Airforce on Friday pressed Chinook and MI-17 helicopters into service to evacuate residents from cloudburst-hit areas of Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand. At least 14 people have died in the hill state in heavy rain-related incidents.

In the Kedarnath rescue operation, internet service was restored in Kedarghati and about 6,980 devotees were rescued.

The district administration has also released helpline numbers for the families of the pilgrims. For information, the families of the pilgrims can contact these helpline numbers: 7579257572, 01364- 233387, 8958757335, 01364-297878, 01364-297879, 918078687829, 917579104738, 01364- 233727, 01364- 2331077.

The cloudburst struck Junglechatti area and triggered landslides which completely blocked the road to Rambada, Bhimbali Lincholi leaving the locals stranded. The cloudburst also triggered a landslide in Munkatiya ahead of the Gaurikund of Kedarnath Yatra halt. In Sonprayag, a massive landslide occurred in the morning at the same place where the highway has been completely washed away.

The district administration is continuously engaged in relief and rescue work. To speed up the airlift, Air Force's Chinook and MI-17 helicopters also reached Gauchar on Friday morning. MI-17 made one round and rescued 10 people and brought them to Gauchar. On the other hand, airlifting of passengers from Bhimbali and Lincholi has also been started.

Besides the IAF helicopters, manual rescue is also going on continuously. People who reached Sonprayag by foot till late night were safely taken to Sonprayag market.

Meanwhile, amid inclement weather, authorities have suspended the annual Kedarnath Yatra for the time being in view of the safety of the passengers due to landslides at many places on the Kedarnath foot journey route. PM Narendra Modi has also taken cognizance of the disaster caused by heavy rains and the PM's office has also sought information about the current situation in the state.

Due to heavy rains, two bridges on the Kedarnath Yatra route have been washed away. A hotel was also swept away by the flashflood due to cloudburst in Jakhaniyali. Following this, the journey to Kedarnath Dham has been stopped.