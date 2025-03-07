ETV Bharat / state

IAF Jet Crashes In Haryana, Pilot Ejects Safely: Police

Officials said that the pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on the ground and there was no loss of life or injury.

By PTI

Published : Mar 7, 2025, 10:07 PM IST

Chandigarh: Indian Air Force's Jaguar aircraft crashed in Haryana's Panchkula district on Friday with the pilot ejecting safely, said a police official. He said the pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on the ground and there was no loss of life or injury reported to anyone on the ground.

"The IAF aircraft crashed in the hilly terrain of Panchkula district (near Morni hills). The pilot ejected safely," SHO, Raipurrani in Panchkula district told PTI over the phone. Haryana Deputy Commissioner of Police Himadree Kaushik told PTI that the aircraft crashed in Raipurrani area of Panchkula district.

Sources said the aircraft had taken off on a routine training sortie from Ambala.

The IAF in a post on X said, A Jaguar aircraft of the IAF crashed at Ambala, during a routine training sortie today, after encountering system malfunction. The pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on ground, before ejecting safely. An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the cause of the accident."

