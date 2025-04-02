IAF Fighter Jet Crashes In Gujarat's Jamnagar

Jamnagar: A Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed at a village near Jamnagar IAF station in Gujarat on Wednesday night while on a training mission with one of the pilots ejecting safely, police officials said.

The second pilot was missing, they said. The fighter jet crashed in an open field at Suvarda village, nearly 12km from Jamnagar city and caught fire, said District SP Premsukh Delu. The cause of the crash was not immediately known. "While one pilot safely ejected before the crash, another one is still missing. The aircraft caught fire after the crash landing. Police and firefighters have rushed to the spot and started searching for the missing pilot," said Delu.



On March 7, an Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed near Ambala in Haryana on Friday, with the pilot ejecting safely, IAF officials said.

According to officials, the aircraft had taken off from the Ambala Air Force base for a routine evening sortie when it encountered a system malfunction and crashed.

The IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause of the accident.



The IAF said that the pilot successfully maneuvered the aircraft away from inhabited areas before ejecting safely.

"A Jaguar aircraft of the IAF crashed at Ambala, during a routine training sortie today, after encountering system malfunction. The pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on the ground before ejecting safely. An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF had said in a post on X.