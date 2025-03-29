ETV Bharat / state

IAF Chief Engineer Shot Dead While Sleeping In His Room In Uttar Pradesh

The incident took place at around 3 am on Saturday when the shooter shot at the sleeping IAF officer from the window of his room.

Bamrauli Air Force Colony in Prayagraj where an IAF chief engineer was shot dead
Bamrauli Air Force Colony in Prayagraj where an IAF chief engineer was shot dead (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 29, 2025, 12:08 PM IST

Prayagraj: A Chief Engineer working in the Indian Air Force (IAF) was shot dead while sleeping at his home in a high security area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj during the early hours of Saturday.

The slain has been identified as SN Mishra, 50. According to an official, Mishra was shot dead by unidentified shooter from the window while he was sleeping inside his room in Bamrauli Air Force Colony in Prayagraj at around 3 am on Saturday. By the time the family members ran from the other room after hearing the gunshot, the attackers had fled, he said. The family members took Mishra to the Army Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead as per the official.

Soon after the incident, Air Force officers and police teams rushed to the spot and have started an investigation. All the CCTV cameras in the vicinity are being examined to nab the assailants.

The horrific murder of the IAF officer has sent shockwaves in the air force and raised concerns about the security of IAF personnel at the air force colony in Prayagraj. The main gate of the colony is guarded by Air Force personnel 24 hours a day. No one is allowed inside without showing a pass and identity.

