IAF And Sikkim Administration Rescue 63 Stranded Tourists In North Sikkim

Gangtok: With the weather improving marginally, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Sikkim administration have rescued tourists stranded in the landslide-hit areas of North Sikkim on Thursday. A total of 63 stranded tourists were rescued in three phases and brought to the Pakyong Greenfield Airport.

Initially, 39 people were rescued from the landslide by an M-17 helicopter. Then, four people were rescued from the remote area by an IAF Cheetah helicopter. Then, 20 more tourists were rescued by an M-17 helicopter and brought to the Pakyong airport. Two of the rescued tourists are foreigners.

From the Pakyong airport, the tourists were brought back to Gangtok by a Sikkim Nationalised Transport bus. The Sikkim administration made arrangements for tourists to reach Siliguri and Bagdogra from Gangtok and then by SNT bus.

Drinking water and rations were first dropped by helicopters. Besides, MI-39 and MI-41 helicopters were sent by the IAF to carry out rescue operations through airlift, apart from V-5 and M-17. In the meantime, the two helicopters have left for Lachen and Chaten from Pakyong.

As there is no communication in the landslide-hit area, an additional nine-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been dropped by helicopter in the Chaten area. The team is equipped with a satellite phone. With the help of that phone, the stranded tourists will be able to communicate with their families. Earlier, a special NDRF team of 29 people with state-of-the-art equipment was sent to the landslide-hit area.

In addition, a 15-member team from Sikkim's power department and telecommunication department has also been airlifted to Chaten and Lachen. The team will work to restore power, mobile towers, telephone lines, inverters and other emergency services in places where vehicles cannot reach. A portable battery-powered backup has also been sent with the team.

The Sikkim Police has sent a team from the communication department and trained rescue police to the landslide-hit areas with relief materials. The Indian Army and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have started the work of creating at least walking paths in the places where bridges and Bailey bridges have collapsed.

Sikkim Disaster Management Department Secretary Mingma T Sherpa, Director Prabhakar Rai, and Assistant Director Rajiv Roka met the tourists at Pakyong Airport and inquired about the situation. After meeting the tourists, Secretary Mingma T Sherpa said, "Airlifts have started to rescue the tourists. Rescue work has started in phases since this morning. Some more tourists are stranded. If the weather is good, they will also be rescued. Specially trained teams are being sent to rescue the landslide-hit areas. All possible help will be provided to the rescued tourists to return home."